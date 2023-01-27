In a shocking incident, a massive fire broke out at the Digboi oil field in Assam’s Tinsukia district and destroyed at least 50 buildings on January 27.

The event occurred on a dumping site in the heart of an oil field near Digboi, where an oil pipeline is located just a short distance from the dumping ground.

In comparison, it was claimed that the dumping site was built without any prior safety precautions, despite the neighbouring oil pipeline.

In addition, approximately 50 buildings, including commercial facilities, were destroyed in a massive fire that broke out at a Powai bazaar in the Digboi market area in Assam's Tinsukia district last year.

According to sources, many cylinders exploded as a result of the extraordinary fire, which extended to several nearby residences.