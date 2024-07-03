One prominent Rehabilitation centre of Margherita distributed Fish, Rice, vegetables, and other children's food at Margherita Town Primary School relief centre.

Due to the ongoing flood situation in Assam, many flood-affected people have not been able to eat a one-time meal properly Seva Foundation Rehabilitation Centre located at Jaya Nagar Margherita on Wednesday distributed fish, rice, vegetable items and children's food at Margherita Town Primary School relief centre where from Sunday more than 200 people residing at Dehing puria gaon under ward number 8 of Margherita Municipal Board took shelter since 4 days.

Tridip Chetia president of the concerned Rehabilitation Centre Margherita said that under the Margherita subdivision, many people are flood-affected many have not eaten food nicely while many are sleeping without food also.

In many floods affected areas due to communication relief materials have not reached on time also so on Wednesday a team from the Rehabilitation Centre Margherita distributed Fish, Rice, vegetables, and children's food at Margherita Town Primary School relief centre so that they may little relief said Tridip Chetia.

Flood-affected people who took shelter at Margherita Town Primary School said that many people have given us food materials but after so many days we were able to fish curry, Rice, and vegetables properly.