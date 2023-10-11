In a major victory in the war against drugs, the Guwahati Police last night seized 2,640 kilograms of suspected marijuana from an oil tanker.

Conducting an anti-drugs operation last night, Guwahati intercepted an oil tanker, which was coming in from a neighbouring state and seized 2,640 kg of suspected ganja in 134 packets hidden in a secret chamber. Two persons have also been apprehended by the police on the spot.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) and congratulated Guwahati Police for the achievement. "Kudos Guwahati Police!" said CM Sarma.