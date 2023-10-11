Assam: Over 2000 kg of suspected marijuana seized near Guwahati
In a major victory in the war against drugs, the Guwahati Police last night seized 2,640 kilograms of suspected marijuana from an oil tanker.
In a major victory in the war against drugs, the Guwahati Police last night seized 2,640 kilograms of suspected marijuana from an oil tanker.
Conducting an anti-drugs operation last night, Guwahati intercepted an oil tanker, which was coming in from a neighbouring state and seized 2,640 kg of suspected ganja in 134 packets hidden in a secret chamber. Two persons have also been apprehended by the police on the spot.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) and congratulated Guwahati Police for the achievement. "Kudos Guwahati Police!" said CM Sarma.
In an anti-drugs operation late last night, @GuwahatiPol intercepted an oil tanker coming from a neighbouring State and seized 2,640 kg of suspected ganja in 134 packets hidden in a secret chamber.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 11, 2023
Two people have been apprehended in this regard.
Kudos @assampolice!… pic.twitter.com/QK0asbezmJ
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