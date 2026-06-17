Assam: Over 2,000 Yaba tablets seized at New Bongaigaon Railway Station; One arrested

More than 2,000 banned Yaba tablets were seized during a joint operation by the Assam Railway Police and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at New Bongaigaon Railway Station on Wednesday, June 17, officials said.

A person identified as Rajilur Rahman was arrested in connection with the seizure.

According to the police, the contraband was recovered during a search operation at the station. Preliminary investigations indicated that Rahman was travelling on the down-bound Vivek Express and was allegedly carrying the narcotic tablets to Murshidabad in West Bengal.

Officials said the seized tablets are estimated to be worth several lakh rupees in the illicit drug market.

The police have initiated a detailed investigation to determine the origin of the consignment and to ascertain whether the accused is linked to a wider drug trafficking network.