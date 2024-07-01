The flood situation in Assam has significantly impacted the state's wildlife, with over 26 percent of the 233 forest camps at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve now submerged, according to an official report released on Monday.

As floodwaters rise, a substantial portion of the wildlife habitat within Kaziranga is now underwater. This has forced many animals to seek higher ground, leading them to cross National Highway-715 towards the southern direction in East Karbi Anglong district. Fortunately, there have been no reports of animal fatalities due to the floods or accidents on the highway.

The broader flood situation in Assam remains critical. "From last night the flood situation in Assam has deteriorated. The water level of the Brahmaputra River is flowing above the danger level mark at Neamatighat, and Tezpur and other rivers are also flowing above the danger level mark in many places," stated Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Chief Minister highlighted the widespread impact of the floods, noting, "IMD has alerted heavy rainfall in Nalbari, Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Tinsukia and other places and in 3-4 days the situation will be critical. Till today flood is in 14 districts, 41 revenue circles and 698 villages. Till today 2.74 lakh people have been affected."

Sarma also mentioned that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called him to ensure close monitoring of the flood situation in Assam.

However, with more rainfall expected in the coming days, the situation remains precarious, demanding urgent attention and coordinated action from both state and central authorities.