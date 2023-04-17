In a bizarre incident, over 300 LPG gas cylinders were reported stolen from a gas agency in Assam’s Hailakandi on April 17, claimed officials.

As per initial reports, the theft was reported by Sorasori Gas Agency in Hailakandi district of Assam. Officials informed that as many as 370 gas cylinders were stolen in a bizarre heist on the night of April 16.

Meanwhile, the site of theft is meager 50 metres award from Panchgram Police Station.

The police have launched a manhunt for the alleged thieves based on the inputs received by the agency authorities. A case of theft has been filed at the police station.

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