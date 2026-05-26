Assam: Over 3900 public grievances recorded during Jan Bhagidari outreach in Kamrup district

Kamrup district successfully concluded an extensive series of Jan Sunwai programmes, health camps and awareness activities under the ongoing Jan Bhagidari Abhiyan as part of Jan Jatiya Garima Utsav 2026, witnessing remarkable public participation across remote and rural areas of the district.

Conducted from 18th to 25th May across all four Development Blocks, the campaign covered 64 villages through 34 Adi Sewa Kendras and engaged nearly 4,000 citizens, including women, youth, elderly persons and persons with disabilities.

The initiative brought government services closer to the people through active coordination among various departments, frontline workers, local institutions, self-help groups and community leaders. Citizens directly interacted with officials and raised concerns related to welfare schemes, drinking water supply, road infrastructure, Aadhaar services, ration cards, healthcare and livelihood support.

More than 3,900 grievances and public issues were recorded during the campaign, out of which several were resolved on the spot, while the remaining cases were taken up for departmental follow up and time bound action. Health camps organised alongside the Jan Sunwai programmes provided medical consultations, awareness on preventive healthcare and information on government health schemes, further strengthening outreach in underserved areas.