Assam Police on February 2 apprehended a total of more than 400 persons across the state for their alleged involvement in child marriage on the direction of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

As per the latest report, 39 were arrested in Bilasipara, followed by Salkocha (9), Biswanath (22), Charaideo (49), Kampur (6), Jagiroad (2), Majuli (14), Nagarbera (4), Senga (4), Baghbar (5), Bongaigaon (20), Lahorighat (60), Nazira (7), Dhubri (112), Goalpara (4), Cachar (67).

Besides this, four others were also arrested during a raid in Abhayapuri in the Bongaigaon district for their alleged involvement in child marriage on February 2 night.

The apprehended persons were identified as Nandeshwar Mandal, Hemanta Mandal, Khushimohan Mandal, and Noor Hussain of Arimara in Abhayapuri Amguri I.

It is worth mentioning that the Assam government has started its drive to nab the accused men and associates involved in child marriages across the state.

The Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the state police to initiate a drive to identify the Imams or Pujaris along with the men committing the heinous crime.

"From tomorrow onwards in Assam, thousands of people who are associated with child marriages shall be arrested," the Assam CM had said earlier.

Further, the CM asserted that from February 3 till the next 7 days thousands of youths or people will be arrested who have committed the crime of child marriage.

As per Assam CM, People who have committed the crime earlier also will not be spared.

In a tweet, Sarma on Thursday informed that 4004 cases of child marriage have been registered in the state and posted a list where it has been enlisted that out of the 36 districts of the state, 370 cases in Dhubri district has the highest number of cases.

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