A joint excise search, patrolling, and raid were conducted by the Margherita and Digboi Excise Circle on Friday evening, under the supervision of DSE Prashanto Dutta, targeting Bongaon and Dehing Agbondha.

During the operation, the excise team seized and destroyed a substantial quantity of illicit liquor. The confiscated items included 30 litres of I/D liquor, and various branded IMFL (Indian Made Foreign Liquor) products totaling 11.37 BL. The seized IMFL items were found in 12 loose 750ml bottles, labeled as AC Black whisky (4 bottles) and McDowell's No 1 whisky (8 bottles), along with 2 bottles of 375ml Blenders Pride Reserve whisky, and 9 bottles of 180ml McDowell's No 1 whisky. Additionally, the team found 72 sealed corks without the Assam Excise hologram, which included 46 corks for McDowell's No 1 whisky, 22 corks for AC Black whisky, and 4 corks for Iconic White whisky.

The accused, identified as Dilip Bhadra, a resident of Dehing Tea Estate, Margherita, was apprehended in connection with the case. He was charged under sections 53(1)(a), (c), and (e) of the Assam Excise Act, 2000 (as amended). Bhadra was produced before the Sub-divisional Judicial Magistrate in Margherita and subsequently sent to judicial custody.

A separate case was also registered under section 61(B)(a) of the Assam Excise Act.