The state of Assam is witnessing vigorous protests with All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and 30 indigenous organisations calling for widespread agitation beginning March 12. AASU said it will burn copies of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act across the state.

It also announced of a series of protest programmes, while also taking forward its legal battle against the Act, AASU chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharjya told media.

“We will continue with our non-violent, peaceful, democratic movement against the CAA. Alongside, we will also continue our legal fight,” he said.

Bhattacharjya asserted that the indigenous people of Assam and North East will never accept CAA.

On the other Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi set out on foot with party workers to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), showing strong resentment against the government's introduction of CAA rules.

Raijor Dal have urged people in Sivasagar to keep their business establishments shut and step out to protest against CAA.



Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has strongly criticised the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), declaring plans for a large-scale peaceful protest.

In an interview with India Today NE, Gogoi expressed his belief that the CAA is an assault on the Assamese community, drawing parallels with the historical Mughal attack on Assam.

"CAA is nothing but the Centre's attack on the Assamese community. The way Mughals attacked Assam, the same way BJP is trying to attack Assam in the name of CAA and to fight, the only response from the people of the state is nothing but massive peaceful agitation. At this moment I want to urge the people of the state, irrespective of caste and creed to get ready for massive agitation but in a peaceful manner. I ask people to come out to the street and democratically protest against CAA," he said.

More than 50 individuals belonging to different organisations have already been arrested as anti-CAA protests broke out in Sivasagar.