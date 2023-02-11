The police personnel of Dhubri district seized a pick-up van along with 5 quintals of raw cattle meat at Chagolia on the Assam-Bengal border on February 11.

As per the police, the smuggled meat was supposed to be delivered in Gouripur in the Dhubri district.

The arrested persons have been identified as Rashidul Haque and Mizanur Rahman.

Based on specific input, a four-wheeler vehicle registered in Assam that entered the state from Suktabari in West Bengal was intercepted and upon checking the police recovered several kilograms of meat.

This is not the first case as the police personnel of Dhubri district seized a bolero pick-up van along with 9 quintals of raw beef in the Bheta Bazar area under College Town Out-Post, Dhubri on January 3, 2023.

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Based on specific input, a team led by Sub-Inspector Bhaskar Jyoti Nath College Town Out-Post In-charge conducted an operation in Jhagrarpar and Bheta Bazar area, where a bolero pick-up van was detained along with two persons.

The two accused were identified as Sahidur Rahman resident of Baroghoripara, Rowa Part-ll and Nomizul Hoque resident of Maspara under Bilasipara Police Station.

Later, the police team was able to detect a huge quantity of raw beef, which is nearly over 900Kgs and was hidden inside the vehicle covered with onion and potato sacks.

Bhaskar Jyoti Nath College Town Out-Post In-charge informed that the vehicle bearing registration AS-17C-3437 was on its way towards Dhubri from the neighbouring state of West Bengal.