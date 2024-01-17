Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to the microblogging site X on January 17 to announce the staggering success of the Khel Maharan initiative. The program, designed to identify and promote sporting talent at the grassroots level, has witnessed an astounding participation of over 52 lakh individuals, with 27 lakh actively engaging in the GP level games.

The Khel Maharan aims to identify at least 1,000 promising sportspersons at the grassroots level while also pinpointing and enhancing sports infrastructure at the Gram Panchayat (GP) level.

The Chief Minister's post highlighted the remarkable achievements of the Khel Maharan, showcasing the formation of Youth Clubs in each Assembly Constituency. The competitions, spanning five disciplines including Athletics, Football, Volleyball, Kabaddi, and Kho Kho, have become a focal point for the state's aspiring athletes.

Measuring success in numbers, the Khel Maharan has registered an impressive 52.76 lakh individuals, with over 3,000 playgrounds identified for future sporting activities. At the GP level, 27.26 lakh people actively participated in the games, contributing to the vibrant sports culture that the initiative seeks to foster.

An additional triumph for Khel Maharan includes the identification of 9,780 participants as players of interest at the Local Area Committee (LAC) level, further solidifying its impact on talent identification and development.