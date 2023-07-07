As many as 80 people including women and children fell sick and hospitalised after consuming Prasad at a religious function in the Jonai area of Dhemaji district on July 7.

As per reports, of these 80, at least six people are in serious condition.

Upon receiving the information, medical teams from Dekapam PHC, Jonai, and district headquarter reached the village.

While addressing the media over the same, a medical officer asserted that initially it was suspected to be a case of food poison as some of them complained of stomach aches.

"Medical teams from Dekapam PHC, Jonai, and district headquarter have reached the village. Initially, we suspected that it was a food poisoning case. Some of them complained of stomach aches and vomiting. 6 are in serious condition," the officer added.