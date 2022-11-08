Hundreds of Aadhaar cards were found dumped in a pond of Majher Char village in the Dhubri district of Assam.

Recovery of the identity cards sparked unrest in the area with locals demanding a high-level probe into the incident.

It is to be mentioned here that the locals of Majher Char and its nearby areas of Dhubri district, who were complaining for the last few years that they are yet to receive their Aadhaar cards through the post, found their cards at a pond in their village.

The incident came to light after a few villages saw a local youth throwing a sack of documents at a pond and later when the sack was recovered, it was found that it was full of Aadhaar cards that they were wanting for a long time.

The locals alleged that on the instructions of the peon identified as Sabed Ali from Dhubri's Majher Char, the sack of Aadhar cards were thrown at the pond and recovered more than 800 Aadhaar cards.

According to the complaint of the public, Sabed Ali peon has been depositing the cards with Abdul Malek, the owner of an unlicensed pharmacy located in their village and Malek threw the sack of cards at the pond.