The police personnel of Dhubri district seized a bolero pick-up van along with 9 quintals of raw beef in Bheta Bazar area under College Town Out-Post, Dhubri on January 3, 2023.

Based on specific input, a team led by Sub-Inspector Bhaskar Jyoti Nath College Town Out-Post In-charge conducted an operation in Jhagrarpar and Bheta Bazar area, where a bolero pick-up van was detained along with two persons.

The two accused were identified as Sahidur Rahman resident of Baroghoripara, Rowa Part-ll and Nomizul Hoque resident of Maspara under Bilasipara Police Station.

Later, the police team was able to detect a huge quantity of raw beef, which is nearly over 900Kgs and was hidden inside the vehicle covered with onion and potato sacks.

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Bhaskar Jyoti Nath College Town Out-Post In-charge informed that the vehicle bearing registration AS-17C-3437 was on its way towards Dhubri from the neighbouring state of West Bengal.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the two accused in Dhubri College Town Out-Post bearing PS C/No 03/2023 U/S 295(a)/379/411ipc R/W sec 13(1) of the cattle preservation act.

Earlier on December 27, 2022, a firing incident has been reported near the India-Bangladesh border in Assam’s Karimganj district after several rounds of bullets were fired upon Bangladeshi miscreants.

The incident took place in Nilambazar, around 1 km from the international border under the Nilambazar police station area of Karimganj district.

As per reports, for the past few days, Bangladeshi miscreants from this area had illegally entered India in the dark of the night to steal cows from the homes of people in nearby villages.

As a result, Karimganj police took steps to take strict action against them.

However, when Bangladeshi miscreants were held red-handed while stealing cows from the Indian border, the police asked them to surrender but did not follow the police order.

When they started fleeing, the police opened several fires on them, but no casualties have been reported so far.