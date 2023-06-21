With torrential rains continuously pounding the state of Assam, several small rivers, rivulets and streams across the state are flowing above danger level, submerging several acres of land and displacing many due to the rising floodwaters.

The water level of Ai River in Bongaigaon district is flowing above danger level with dozen villages in Manikpur and Srijangram revenue circles submerged in floodwaters.

Panic stricke villagers have already evacuated and left for safer places.

The floods are expected to cause substantial damage to paddy crops as several embankments have been reported damaged.

Locals have demanded that the chief minister construct the embankments at Kirtanpara and Dangaigaon to stop the flood waters from entering the low land areas.

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