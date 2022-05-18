The situation in the number six ward of the Gohpur municipality in Assam's Biswanath district deteriorated on Wednesday after the Chatrang River overflowed due to the state's recent severe rainfall.

The river's excess has caused floods in the surrounding ward. Even though the water has receded significantly, residents say their homes are still partially or fully underwater.

According to accounts, up to ten families' homes in the ward have been completely demolished.

As the water levels receded, residents whose homes had been submerged in the flood water returned to retrieve some items.

It should be mentioned that severe rains have caused floods in numerous regions of Assam and the Northeast in recent days.