Renowned human rights activist and Padma Shri awardee, Birubala Rabha, who dedicated her life to combating the scourge of witch-hunting, breathed her last this morning at approximately 9:23 am while undergoing treatment at the State Cancer Institute in Guwahati.

The Assam Government had previously pledged to cover the expenses for her medical care, demonstrating recognition of her invaluable contributions to society.

The decision to support Rabha's treatment was announced by Assam Cabinet Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary following his visit to the State Cancer Institute to assess her health last Saturday. Rabha had been admitted to the institute on April 22, 2024, battling cancer in its advanced third stage.

Expressing profound sorrow at Rabha's passing, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media, stating, "I am deeply distressed to learn about the passing away of Padma Shri Smt Birubala Rabha. Through her untiring efforts to end social evils she illuminated the paths of scores of women with hope and confidence. Rising through a challenging life, she epitomised courage against all odds. Assam will forever remain grateful for her leadership in serving society."

Despite initial reports of a slight improvement in Rabha's condition on May 4, following her transfer to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), her health subsequently deteriorated, culminating in her passing today.

Birubala Rabha's legacy transcends her battle with cancer. As a tireless activist, she spearheaded extensive campaigns against witch-hunting and played a pivotal role in the enactment of the Prevention of and Protection from Witch Hunting Act, 2015, by the Assam Government. Her organization, Mission Birubala, continues to raise awareness about the grave dangers of witch-hunting prevalent in society, ensuring that her advocacy persists even in her absence.

Also read: Assam govt to bear all medical expenses of Padma Shri Birubala Rabha's cancer treatment