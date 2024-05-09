Padma Shri Dr. Birubala Rabha, renowned for her fearless activism against superstitions and witch-hunting, is currently undergoing treatment for cancer at The Guwahati Cancer Hospital. Despite her health challenges, she remains a symbol of resilience and advocacy in Assam.

In a recent development, members of the Nikhil Rabha Students' Union, including President Shri Motilal Baksa, General Secretary Dr. Subhash Rabha, Assistant General Secretary Shri Hiteshwar Rabha, and Organizational Secretary Pratul Rabha, visited Dr. Birubala Rabha to check on her health. They expressed their well wishes for her speedy recovery and urged the government to ensure she receives the best possible treatment.

Dr. Birubala Rabha's relentless crusade against witch-hunting has garnered national recognition. Born in 1954 in the village of Thakurvila, near the Meghalaya border in Assam's Goalpara district, she faced personal challenges early in life. Despite dropping out of school at a young age to support her family, she emerged as a formidable activist, advocating for marginalized communities.

Her activism gained momentum after a harrowing experience involving her son's misdiagnosis by a village quack in 1985. This incident spurred her to challenge baseless superstitions and fraudulent practices perpetuated by quacks in rural areas.

Over the years, Dr. Birubala Rabha has been honored with numerous awards for her tireless efforts, including a Nobel Peace Prize nomination in 2005 by the Northeast Network and an honorary Doctorate from Gauhati University in 2015. In 2021, her significant contributions to social work were recognized by the Government of India, who conferred upon her the prestigious Padma Shri award.