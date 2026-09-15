Assam: Padma Shri Sattriya artist Gopiram Bargayan Burabhakat dies at 103

Padma Shri awardee and veteran Sattriya artist Gopiram Bargayan Burabhakat of Sri Sri Uttara Kamalabari Satra, died at the age of 103, Assam minister Ranoj Pegu said in a post on X on Monday, Spetember 14.

Pegu described Bargayan as a revered Vaishnava artist and a living legend of Sattriya culture, saying his contributions had enriched Assam's Vaishnava heritage.

Bargayan made significant contributions to several aspects of Sattriya and Vaishnava culture, including Sattriya Ojapali, devotional singing, dance, acting and the recitation of religious scriptures.

"His passing is an irreplaceable loss for the world of Sattriya culture," Pegu said, while paying tribute to the veteran artist.

The minister also expressed condolences and prayed for eternal peace for Bargayan's departed soul.

Bargayan was associated with Sri Sri Uttara Kamalabari Satra, one of Assam's prominent centres of Sattriya culture and Vaishnavite tradition. His death marks the loss of one of the oldest practitioners and custodians of the state's traditional cultural heritage.