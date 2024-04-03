The Governor of Assam has declared Paid Holidays for the General Election to Lok Sabha, 2024. Ballepu Kalyan Chakravarthy, Principal Secretary to the Labour Welfare Department, Govt. Of Assam, issued a notification on April 2, detailing the arrangements.

The notification states that the paid holiday will be observed on three crucial dates corresponding to the phases of the Lok Sabha elections: April 19th, April 26th, and May 7th.

The Paid Holiday provision encompasses a wide array of sectors including Factories, Plantations (including tea plantations), Shops & Commercial Establishments, Establishments for Public Entertainment or Amusement, Contractors' Establishment, Farms, and other Industries/Workshops, Commercial & Business Establishments, and Banking Institutions.

Scheduled across three phases, the General Election to Lok Sabha, 2024 in Assam will commence on April 19, followed by subsequent phases on April 26 and May 7.

Under the notification, the benefits of the Paid Holiday extend to registered voters in the polling constituency, even if they are employed outside the constituency. This provision aligns with Section 135B of the R.P. Act, 1951. Furthermore, voters from neighboring states working in adjoining districts of Assam will also be entitled to Paid Holiday benefits on the day of polling in neighboring states.

In the event of a re-poll, the Paid Holiday provision will continue to apply, as per directives from the Election Department.