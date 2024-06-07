In a significant crackdown on illegal gambling, the Panbari police in Bijni successfully dismantled a base for the Teer (Archery) game, arresting three individuals involved in the illicit activity on Thursday.

The raid, conducted in the Nepalipara area of Baulajhar under the jurisdiction of the Panbari police station, led to the apprehension of Compoundya Chettri (48) and Ananjit Kafli (28) from Baulajhar village, along with Randeep Boro from Noapara village.

Authorities confiscated a mobile phone, Rs 1,23,000 in cash, and various documents associated with the Archery game, locally known as Teer, from the site.

This seizure marks a critical blow to the gambling network that has been operational in Panbari and other parts of the country for an extended period.

The arrested individuals are believed to have been key figures in organizing and promoting the arrow game market.

The police have been intensifying their efforts to curb illegal gambling activities in the region, with this operation being one of the most successful in recent times.