An estimated 56.71 per cent of the 91.31 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the second and final phase of the panchayat polls in Assam on Wednesday, election officials said.

Voting began at 7:30 am and ended at 4.30 pm in 13 districts of the state, but those who had entered the booths at the end of the polling time will be allowed to vote.

The final polling percentage is likely to come late on Wednesday night or the next day, but 56.71 per cent of the electorate had exercised their franchise till 3:30 pm, the officials said. (PTI)