The Assam Panchayat elections will take place in two phases, with the first phase scheduled for May 2 and the second phase on May 7. The results will be announced on May 11, as confirmed by Chief Election Commissioner Alok Kumar during a press conference at the Assam State Election Commission Office in Guwahati’s Panjabari locality.

Election Schedule & Voter Demographics

The first phase will cover Upper Assam, while the second phase will include Lower and Central Assam. Assam has a total voter count of 1,80,36,682, and the nomination process is set to commence tomorrow, continuing until April 11.

To facilitate smooth polling, the Election Commission has announced the establishment of 25,007 polling stations across the state. With the release of the election schedule, the Model Code of Conduct has been enforced with immediate effect.

Expenditure Limits & New Initiatives

The commission has set specific expenditure limits for candidates contesting in different tiers of the elections:

₹2.5 lakh for Anchalik Panchayat (AP) elections

₹25,000 for Gaon Panchayat (GP) elections

₹10 lakh for Zilla Parishad Council (ZPC) elections

For the first time, details of candidates contesting for Zilla Parishad and Anchalik Panchayat elections will be available on a dedicated online portal, ensuring transparency.

A notable reform in this election is the implementation of 50% reservation for women. Additionally, Gaon Panchayat elections will be conducted without party symbols, with candidates being assigned symbols designated by the Election Commission.