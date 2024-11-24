Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has confirmed that the Panchayat elections in the state will be completed by February 10. He also announced plans to hold a special one-day session of the Assam Assembly's Budget session in Kokrajhar.

Speaking on the recent bye-election victories, Sarma highlighted the significant wins achieved by the BJP and its allies, AGP and UPPL, across five assembly constituencies. He specifically pointed out the historic victory in the Samaguri seat, which was reclaimed from Congress after 25 years.

Addressing the party's strategy, the Chief Minister emphasized the BJP's commitment to justice for all, stating, "Appeasement to none, justice to all." He also reiterated the party’s focus on minority communities, vowing to continue engaging with minority areas for support.

Sarma concluded by stressing that no government should compromise on the issue of infiltration, further solidifying the BJP's stance on national security. The Chief Minister expressed confidence in the party's strong performance in the upcoming assembly elections.

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