Of the 12 Zilla Parishad seats in the district, BJP alliance candidates are leading in 10, while Congress, once a dominant force, finds itself trailing far behind in Bongaigaon district, Assam.





In a significant win for the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), party candidate Uttam Kumar Barman secured victory in the No. 4 Kakoijana Regional Panchayat under the Srijangram Assembly constituency. His triumph is seen as a reaffirmation of AGP's foothold in grassroots politics amidst the larger BJP-led alliance surge.





Meanwhile, in the 5 No. Tapattari Regional Panchayat under the 9 No. Tapattari Zilla Parishad, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) candidate Mofidul Islam clinched the member post with a solid tally of 2,467 votes, marking a noteworthy gain for AIUDF in the district’s power dynamics.





Adding to Congress’s woes, an independent candidate is leading against its contender in one seat, and another Zilla Parishad seat has already gone uncontested to an AGP candidate. However, a glimmer of hope came from Bongaigaon’s 10 No. Rangapani Zilla Parishad where Congress candidate Selima Akhtar emerged victorious in the 3 No. Srijangram Regional Panchayat.