The counting trends for the Zila Parishad elections in Assam's Dhemaji and Sissiborgaon constituencies have started to take shape, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in five out of the eight seats.

The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), an ally in the ruling coalition, is ahead in two, while the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has secured a lead in one seat.

As per the updates after the second and third rounds of counting, the constituency-wise status is as follows:

In Bordoloni, AJP’s Himadri Sonowal has emerged as a strong contender, leading by 588 votes over BJP candidate Khemali Daimari.

In 1 No. Dhemaji, AGP nominee Lakhidhar Senchowa is maintaining a lead of 614 votes against Congress candidate Indrakanta Dalet.

In 2 No. Dhemaji, BJP's Tilomoni Pegu Kower is ahead by 462 votes over his Congress rival Bipul Dalet.

In Gogamukh, BJP's Jyotiprabha Dale Pegu is in front with an 87-vote margin against Congress's Geeta Patir, indicating a closely fought contest.

The South Dhemaji seat sees AGP candidate Pronita Gogoi leading by 502 votes over Congress’s Swapnajyoti Baruah.

In Machkhowa, BJP’s Jeevan Gogoi is maintaining a slender lead of 105 votes over Congress candidate Utpal Koch.

The largest margin so far has come from Silapathar, where BJP’s Amala Biswas Das is dominating with a significant lead of 8,974 votes over Congress's Reena Sarkar.

Meanwhile, in Sissiborgaon, BJP's Bhupen Sutiya is leading by 589 votes against Raijor Dal candidate Rudra Bhuyan.

With counting still underway, these trends indicate BJP's continued stronghold in the region, while its ally AGP and regional player AJP also show competitive performances in select pockets.