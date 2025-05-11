Tensions ran high at the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) counting centre in Silchar on Saturday, as a fierce altercation between supporters of two Independent candidates disrupted the ongoing vote count for the Silchar constituency.



What began as a closely contested battle quickly escalated when a candidate from the Chengkuri area, under the Tapang Zila Parishad of Borkhola constituency, pulled ahead by a narrow margin of just 12 votes. The razor-thin lead sparked tempers, leading to an outbreak of violence between rival groups.



In the ensuing chaos, a police constable and a supporter, identified as Chandrasen Das, sustained serious injuries. Both were promptly rushed for medical treatment. Acting swiftly, the police managed to bring the situation under control and detained four individuals involved in the clash.



Following the incident, Silchar police have intensified security measures at the counting centre to ensure the process continues without further disruption.