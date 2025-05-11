The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured an overwhelming victory in the recently concluded Rajgarh Zilla Parishad elections, clinching 49 out of 50 wards. Geeta Harpal, representing the BJP, emerged as one of the prominent winners in the Zilla Parishad polls, strengthening the party’s hold in the region.

BJP-backed candidates also swept the regional panchayat elections, including key areas like Rajgarh, Borbam, Kenduguri, Pithaguti, and Ouphulia, signaling a clear mandate from the voters. The only exception came from one ward under the Rajgarh Gaon Panchayat, where a Congress-backed candidate managed to secure a win.

In the Khetri Gao and Hohora Gao Panchayat elections, several individual candidates also emerged victorious, reflecting localized support. In Khetri Gao Panchayat, Dipali Baishya Das won from Ward No. 7, while Prafulla Dekar claimed victory in Ward No. 9 with 120 votes. Runa Tumung triumphed in Ward No. 4 by garnering 304 votes. Meanwhile, in Hohora Gao Panchayat, Sabya Dekar won from Ward No. 5.