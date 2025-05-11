Paridhi Sharma, known across Assam’s literary circles by the pen name Dhruvajyoti Saikia, has made a successful debut in grassroots politics by winning the ward member seat from No. 6 under the Dikhow Mukh Gaon Panchayat.

Sharma, whose writings under the pseudonym Dr. Paridhi Sharma once stirred state-wide discourse, contested the Panchayat elections with the backing of the Congress party. Sharma’s win signals a shift from literary engagement to active political participation.

As counting continues across Assam, early postal ballot trends suggest a strong lead for BJP candidates in several Zila Parishad segments. In the Deomornoi-Tengabari Zila Parishad constituency, BJP candidate Hemanta Deka has taken a commanding lead with 23 votes, leaving the Congress contender trailing with just one.

Similarly, in the Patharighat-Duni Zila Parishad seat, BJP’s Rupali Devi has secured 7 postal votes, while her Congress rival has garnered only one—further indicating BJP's dominance in the early phases of the count.

However, not all regions are witnessing smooth operations. In Jonai sub-division and Mangaldoi, delays in initiating the counting process have caused anxiety among candidates and their supporters. In contrast, Biswanath is well on track.

The district administration has set up four counting halls at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, with micro-observers and party agents in place. Officials expect the counting in Biswanath to conclude by early tomorrow.

The final outcome of the Assam Panchayat elections remains to be seen, but early figures hint at a strong showing by the BJP amid a few standout individual victories, such as that of Paridhi Sharma.