As of 1 PM, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues its strong showing in the ongoing Assam Panchayat elections, maintaining a commanding lead across both Zila Parishad Constituencies (ZPC) and Anchalik Panchayat (AP) segments.

The vote counting, underway since morning across various districts, has seen steady results emerge from key regions.

According to latest figures:

ZPC Seat Leads (District Council Level):

BJP: 52

AGP: 10

Congress: 5

Others: 1

Raijor Dal: 0

AIUDF: 0

AP Seat Leads (Intermediate Panchayat Level):

BJP: 351

AGP: 41

Congress: 35

AIUDF: 2

Raijor Dal: 0

Others: 17

While BJP leads across the board, regional ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has made a respectable mark, particularly in Upper Assam zones. Congress trails behind but remains active in select pockets.

Meanwhile, newer parties like AJP and Raijor Dal have yet to register significant leads despite visible participation on the ground.

Counting continues across multiple centers amid tight security and administrative monitoring.