Ahead of the upcoming Panchayat polls, Assam's Cachar District Commissioner and District Election Officer, Mridul Yadav, paid a visit to the training venue for presiding and polling officers at Narsing Higher Secondary School, Silchar.

Accompanied by the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Cachar, Yubraj Borthakur, the top district officials assessed the ongoing training sessions being conducted for election personnel entrusted with critical responsibilities during the upcoming polls.

DC Yadav engaged directly with the officers, holding discussions and observing the conduct of the training to ensure all necessary protocols and guidelines were being thoroughly followed.

The visit underscored the district administration’s commitment to conducting free, fair, and transparent elections.

Addressing officials, DC Mridul Yadav emphasised the paramount importance of dedication and integrity in the execution of electoral duties. He urged each officer to uphold the sanctity of the democratic process and discharge their responsibilities with the highest standards of professionalism.

The presence of senior administrative leaders at the training venue served not only as a morale booster for the election staff but also as a clear message of the administration’s seriousness in ensuring smooth and efficient conduct of the Panchayat Elections 2025.