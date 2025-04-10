With the Panchayat elections in Assam scheduled for May 2 and 7, the BJP-led NDA has launched an intensive campaign strategy aimed at ensuring victory across the state. The BJP Assam Pradesh on Wednesday unveiled its plans, highlighting the frontline roles of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and State President Shri Dilip Saikia.

As per party sources, CM Sarma will address 27 rallies, while Saikia will lead more than 50 campaign meetings. Other alliance leaders are also expected to contribute significantly to the poll campaign.

Out of 397 Zila Parishad seats, BJP has already named candidates for 318, allocating 74 to ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), with remaining seats shared among other partners. The party declared the final five Zila Parishad candidates today—four women and one man—taking the total number of women candidates to 176, signaling a strong push for gender representation.

The BJP has also finalized candidates for all 2,157 Anchalik Panchayat constituencies following grassroots-level consultations. With nomination filing underway, the campaign momentum is now in full swing.

In contrast, the BJP criticized the opposition, especially the Congress, for internal disunity and lack of clarity in alliance dynamics, expressing confidence in the NDA’s coordinated and robust election approach.