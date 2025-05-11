Jesmina Parvin has emerged victorious in the recently concluded Gaon Panchayat elections from Ward No. 9 of 83/9 Geramari, Part-V, under the 83 Alomganj constituency.

Parvin secured a total of 244 votes of the total 723 polling, paving her way to represent the ward in the local governing body.

Additionally, Shahanaz Khatun emerged victorious in the closely contested Gaon Panchayat member election for the 20/6-Salmara 6th Block constituency under the 20-Bahir Salmara Gaon Panchayat

According to the final results, Khatun secured 281 votes, leading the race among five candidates.

Her nearest rival, Momtaz Begum, garnered 202 votes, while Amina Khatun finished third with 124 votes.