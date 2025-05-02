Voting has begun in the first phase of Assam's Panchayat elections, with voters turning up in large numbers early Friday morning. This phase, covering 14 districts, has seen long queues outside polling stations, signalling strong public participation in the democratic process.

The districts voting in this phase include Sonitpur, Biswanath, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, Majuli, Golaghat, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Sribhumi.

The Assam State Election Commission confirmed that necessary arrangements have been made to ensure a peaceful and fair election. Over 1.20 lakh polling personnel have been deployed, and security forces are stationed at each polling booth.

Here’s everything you need to know as the election unfolds.