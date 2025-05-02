Assam Panchayat polls LIVE | Over 56% voter turnout till 3:30 pm in 14 districts
Aparmita Das | Updated: May 2, 2025 17:23 IST
Voting has begun in the first phase of Assam's Panchayat elections, with voters turning up in large numbers early Friday morning. This phase, covering 14 districts, has seen long queues outside polling stations, signalling strong public participation in the democratic process. The districts voting in this phase include Sonitpur, Biswanath, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, Majuli, Golaghat, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Sribhumi. The Assam State Election Commission confirmed that necessary arrangements have been made to ensure a peaceful and fair election. Over 1.20 lakh polling personnel have been deployed, and security forces are stationed at each polling booth. Here’s everything you need to know as the election unfolds.
Voting has begun in the first phase of Assam's Panchayat elections, with voters turning up in large numbers early Friday morning. This phase, covering 14 districts, has seen long queues outside polling stations, signalling strong public participation in the democratic process.
The districts voting in this phase include Sonitpur, Biswanath, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, Majuli, Golaghat, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Sribhumi.
The Assam State Election Commission confirmed that necessary arrangements have been made to ensure a peaceful and fair election. Over 1.20 lakh polling personnel have been deployed, and security forces are stationed at each polling booth.
Here’s everything you need to know as the election unfolds.
56.41% voter turnout till 3:30 pm
Posted by :- Avantika
Election officials report a voter turnout of 56.41% by 3:30 pm today, May 2. The overall turnout of the day is awaited.
BJP supporters accused in assault case
Posted by :- Aparmita
Allegations have been levelled against BJP supporters, who are accused of attacking the Congress candidate. The situation is now under scrutiny, with calls for a thorough investigation into the assault.
Congress Candidate Kuber Yadav assaulted in Sribhumi
Posted by :- Aparmita
Congress Zilla Parishad candidate Kuber Yadav was reportedly beaten up in Sribhumi district. The incident occurred when Yadav went to a polling centre to check whether his agent was present.
8.47% voter turnout in first two hours of polling
Posted by :- Aparmita
Election officials report that an estimated 8.47% of the electorate had cast their votes during the first two hours of polling on Friday. The turnout is expected to rise steadily throughout the day.
Visually impaired voter casts ballot with family's support in Cachar
Posted by :- Aparmita
A visually impaired voter arrived early at the Barsangan polling station in Assam’s Cachar district, guided by his mother and wife. The emotional moment underscored the essence of inclusive democracy, reflecting the unwavering commitment of every citizen, regardless of physical limitations, to exercise their right to vote.
Allegations of conspiracy against district authorities
Posted by :- Aparmita
Villagers accuse the district administration and a third party of colluding to manipulate the voter list. The boycott is being seen as a strong protest against what locals describe as systemic disenfranchisement.
Scheduled Castes feel disenfranchised
Posted by :- Aparmita
Of the 1,026 total voters in Ward No. 5, about 600 belong to the Scheduled Castes. Locals claim this move has deliberately weakened their voting power and undermined fair representation in the panchayat process.
Sivasagar village boycotts Panchayat polls over voter list dispute
Posted by :- Aparmita
Residents of Ward No. 5 under Disangmukh Gaon Panchayat in Sivasagar have boycotted the Panchayat elections. The protest stems from allegations that 372 Scheduled Caste (SC) votes were wrongly shifted to Ward No. 6 of the Mishing Autonomous Council’s Balma Miri area.
High hopes for increased voter engagement
Posted by :- Aparmita
Tasa's comments come as early reports show long queues outside polling stations, reflecting the strong enthusiasm of voters. The BJP MP is confident that voter participation will continue to rise throughout the day, boosting the overall turnout.
BJP MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa shares confidence in voter turnout
Posted by :- Aparmita
BJP MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa expressed optimism about the ongoing voting process in the first phase of Assam’s Panchayat elections. Speaking to the media, he said, "Voting is going on well...people want to elect their government and by evening, the (voting) percentage will increase.
#WATCH | Jorhat, Assam: On first phase polling of Assam panchayat elections, BJP MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa says, " Voting is going on well...people want to elect their govt and by evening the (voting) percentage will increase" pic.twitter.com/40iZfZhz30— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2025
Assam Minister Prasanta Phukan casts his vote in Panchayat Elections
Posted by :- Aparmita
Assam Minister and Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan participated in the first phase of the Panchayat elections, casting his vote early this morning. The elections are currently underway in 14 districts across the state.
#WATCH | Assam Minister and Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan casts his vote in the panchayat polls— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2025
The first phase of the panchayat election is being held in 14 districts of the state - Sonitpur, Biswanath, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat,… pic.twitter.com/zCutXJuLUW
Massive voter base in the elections
Posted by :- Aparmita
A total of 1.80 crore voters are eligible to vote, with 25,007 polling stations set up across the state. The voter breakdown includes 90.71 lakh male voters, 89.65 lakh female voters, and 408 individuals registered in the "others" category.
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