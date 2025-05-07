As voting commenced for the second phase of the Assam Panchayat elections, Dhubri Sadar witnessed a significant electoral initiative with all-female polling stations set up across 16 schools, including the notable 67(2)-1370 Tarinikanta LP School (Left and Right).

The move underscored the growing role of women in the region’s democratic process, marking a powerful display of women's empowerment and administrative capability.

At Tarinikanta LP School, the right side polling station managed the electoral process for 844 voters, with a dedicated team comprising one presiding officer and three polling officers, all women.

The left side station catered to 520 voters, including four supplementary voters, and was supported by three lady constables from the Assam Police, ensuring both security and smooth operations. This initiative was not limited to Tarinikanta LP School, but extended to 15 other schools across Dhubri, each staffed entirely by women.

The decision to deploy all-female teams across these multiple polling stations highlights a concerted effort to promote gender equality and demonstrate the efficiency and effectiveness of women in crucial civic duties. The peaceful and organized conduct of the elections at these all-women polling stations has drawn praise from both officials and voters.

It serves as a testament to the meticulous planning and execution by the district election authorities and the dedication of the female staff. This move marks a significant step forward in showcasing the capabilities of women in managing critical administrative processes and reinforces their integral role in the democratic framework of the region.