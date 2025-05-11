Shahanaz Khatun emerged victorious in the closely contested Gaon Panchayat member election for the 20/6-Salmara 6th Block constituency under the 20-Bahir Salmara Gaon Panchayat in Dhubri.

According to the final results, Khatun secured 281 votes, leading the race among five candidates.

Her nearest rival, Momtaz Begum, garnered 202 votes, while Amina Khatun finished third with 124 votes.

Mamoni Khatun and Nurjahan Nessa polled 50 and 10 votes respectively.

Of a total of 691 votes cast in the constituency, 665 were declared valid, including postal ballots. Additionally, 26 votes were rejected during the counting process.

With this mandate, Shahanaz Khatun has been officially declared elected as the new Gaon Panchayat member, representing the people of the 20/6-Shalmara 6th Block constituency.