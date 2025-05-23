Assam: Pandu traffic inspector suspended over Boragaon accident negligence
Traffic Inspector Larnis Pegu suspended for corruption and negligence in Boragaon accident case. Police investigation found lapses in handling the fatal incident.
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Traffic Inspector Larnis Pegu of the Pandu Branch, Assam has been suspended on charges of corruption and negligence in connection with the May 12 Boragaon accident that claimed a woman’s life.
According to officials, Pegu was found guilty by a scrutiny committee led by the Commissioner of Police (CP) for showing undue leniency toward the bus involved in the fatal incident.
The CP had earlier ordered a thorough investigation, following which the officer was held accountable for lapses in handling the case and was subsequently suspended.
Further details are awaited.
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