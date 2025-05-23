Traffic Inspector Larnis Pegu of the Pandu Branch, Assam has been suspended on charges of corruption and negligence in connection with the May 12 Boragaon accident that claimed a woman’s life.

According to officials, Pegu was found guilty by a scrutiny committee led by the Commissioner of Police (CP) for showing undue leniency toward the bus involved in the fatal incident.

The CP had earlier ordered a thorough investigation, following which the officer was held accountable for lapses in handling the case and was subsequently suspended.

Further details are awaited.