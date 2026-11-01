Panic gripped Namti in Assam’s Sivasagar district after an explosion reportedly carried out by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) sent thick clouds of black smoke across the area.

According to a report, the explosion caused alarm among residents, with the smoke spreading across the surrounding locality.

The incident has triggered strong reactions, particularly over the reported open explosion near a populated area. Residents have raised concerns about the safety of people living nearby.

Further details regarding the purpose of the explosion, the circumstances under which it was carried out and whether any damage or injuries were reported were not immediately available.