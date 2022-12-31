With another death of an ex-employee of Cachar Paper Mill, recently taken over by the Government of Assam, the death toll now has jumped to 113.

Shyam Nayak, an ex-employee of Cachar Paper Mill, was a resident of Retired Colony, Badarpur Constituency under Karimganj district, who lost the battle of life on December 29 after a prolonged battle with liver disorder, at his residence, aged 63.

“Every living Worker of HPC, Paper Mills of Assam passing days with unbearable suffering, stress, trauma & lost all hope to live life with Human Dignity while the Government of India not paying Salary for last 72 months”, mentioned the press note released by the Joint Action Committee of Recognised Unions (JACRU), the union body of the Nagaon and Cachar Paper Mills.

“Fortunately, Govt of Assam came forward with a Relief Package & started disbursement of Relief Package includes a portion of Salary from the Govt of Assam to save lives under the kind & Dynamic leadership Dr Himanta Biswa Sharma, it is pertinent to note that the irreparable damages already caused earlier, now resulting deaths one after another, thus the responsibilities of all such deaths rest on the Government of India & earlier CM of Assam respectively who failed to resolve the crisis in Time”, added the press note.

“DeathToll raised to 113 includes 4 committed suicides in HPC Paper Mills of Assam. A Govt. India Owned industry has turned to the Valley of Death like as Holocaust only because of the Irresponsible, Inhuman & Hostile approach of the Government at the Centre. While Natural Justice is Rejected by, A native Government & Inhuman Torture increases, the Only option remains open & that is ★CITIZEN'S COURT"★ of National & International Communities,” the statement further read.

Also read : Assam: Another former worker of Cachar Paper Mill dies, toll at 111