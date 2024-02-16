An employee of the Cachar Paper Mill, a unit of the defunct Hindustan Paper Corporation (HPC) and subsequently taken over by the Assam government, died on February 16, taking the death toll of employees of the two mills, including Nagaon Paper Mill, to 121.

As per reports, Milan Chandra Sarma, a resident of Amolapatti Natyamondir Chariali, Nagoan Constituency, Nagaon lost his life after battling Multiple Organ Failure followed by Heart Blockade at around 12:20 PM.

He was 63 years.

Though the state government declared Humanitarian Aid to save lives it is pertinent to note that the irreparable damages already caused earlier, now resulting in deaths one after another which the government has failed to resolve the crisis till now.

Earlier in 2022, the Assam government decided to completely own the paper mills of the state and also the state Cabinet has taken a decision to release the salaries of all the employees of Nagaon and Cachar paper mill.



Also Read: Assam: Authorities carry out eviction drive in Jagiroad, several areas cleared of encroachment

Minister Pijush Hazarika has said in a press conference that the mills were gone into NCLT. With the help of the industry department the Assam govt successfully received the paper mills at 375 crores but the liability was 700 crores.

The minister also assured to work on the development works by establishing industries and offices in the paper mill area.

This was a long-term demand by all the employees of the Hindustan Paper Corporation (HPCNagaon )'s and Cachar paper mills. They have staged a lot of protests in front of the Nagaon Paper Mill (NPM) and demanded the immediate delivery of their overdue paychecks totalling Rs 570 crore.

"A Govt. Of India, Owned Industries has turned to Valley of Death as a Holocaust only because of the Irresponsible, Inhuman & Hostile approach of the Government at Centre. While Natural Justice is Rejected by, A native Government & Inhuman Torture increases, the Only option remain open & that is ★CITIZEN'S COURT"★ of National & International Communities. Respected Citizens, Kindly Raise Voice for Justice to Save Lives of the Workers & Employments of Two Lacs Youths of Assam to Save Future Generation," reads a statement from Joint Action Committee of Recognized Unions (JACRU) General Secretary, Ananda Bordoloi.