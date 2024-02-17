Amidst a palpable buzz, Guwahati is poised to host the grand opening ceremony of the fourth edition of the Khelo India University Games 2023 Ashtalakshmi. Amplifying the glitz and glamour, Assam's internationally acclaimed musical sensation, Papon, is all set to grace the opening ceremony on February 19th at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Sarusajai Sports Complex, Guwahati. Known for his melodious voice, the performance promises an unforgettable musical extravaganza for the audience and participants alike.

The Hon’ble Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Shri Anurag Singh Thakur will be attending the Khelo India University Games alongside Assam Chief Minister, Shri Himata Biswa Sarma. The Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will be inspiring the athletes through a video message. This is the fourth edition of the ever-growing Games. Close to 4500 athletes from 200 Universities are participating in KIUG 2023.

Assam’s sports and youth welfare minister, Shrimati Nandita Garlosa said Papon’s inclusion will add glamour to the opening ceremony extravaganza. “Papon is a youth icon of India and Guwahati will listen to him live. We have had the greatest of musicians like the legend, Bhupen Hazarika but good music doesn’t understand any generation. Both Hazarika and Papon are unique in their own ways and not to forget Zubeen Garg,” said Shrimati Garlosa.

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The grand opening of the games, which will welcome all attendees free of charge, will also feature a thematic showcase highlighting the values of unity, diversity, and the spirit of sportsmanship. Additionally, the vibrant culture of Assam will take center stage with captivating displays of indigenous arts, adding an extra layer of cultural immersion to the event.

The KIUG will feature 20 sports disciplines over the next fortnight with competitions being held in 18 venues across Guwahati and six other Northeastern cities.

Accordingly, Guwahati will host a total of 16 disciplines during the Khelo India University Games 2023, reflecting the state government’s dedication to providing world-class sporting infrastructure. This will include an array of events including athletics, rugby, basketball, volleyball, swimming, badminton, hockey, fencing, kabaddi, women’s football, tennis, mallakhamb, judo and table tennis

Dibrugarh University has the largest contingent from Assam with six members while Manipur University with 19 athletes has the highest representation from the NorthEast region.

Notably, the Khelo India University Games 2023 Ashtalakshmi commenced on Saturday with kabaddi matches at the Sarusajai Stadium. As many as eight teams divided into two pools are competing for glory.

The KIUG is a part of the Indian government’s Khelo India initiative that was launched in 2016. The Khelo India mission focuses on promoting grassroots sports and identifying young talents from across the country.