Miffed over the collection of Rs 300 as fees in a school, the parents on November 23 protested and submitted a memorandum to the managing director demanding the cancellation of the fees.

As per reports, Adarsha Vidyalaya, a model school in Barpeta had issued an order wherein the parents were asked to pay Rs 300 as monthly fees to the school.

However, parents did not agree and adhere to the notice and protested against the order demanding the school authority to withdraw the order.

Parents claim that their children should get the Right to Education at a minimum fee.

In a time, when the central government is encouraging free and compulsory education for all, parents claim that the fees charged by Adarsha Vidyalaya are against the government norms and the Right to Education Act.

Notably, in May 2021, Assam Government had asked private schools to keep fees within a government-set limit.