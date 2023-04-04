A first-of-its-kind ‘park library’ has been inaugurated in Golaghat town, Assam, where visitors can browse through books while enjoying a leisurely walk. The facility has been set up at the Sankardev Udyan by Akhil Bharatiya Marwari Mahila Sammelan, Assam unit, and an NGO.

With a collection of around 150 books in Assamese, Hindi, and English, the library was opened to the public on April 3. The idea behind the library is to provide visitors with an opportunity to spend some time reading books while enjoying the park's tranquil surroundings. The books cover diverse topics ranging from fiction to current affairs, catering to all age groups, said Abhishek Singha, the founder of the NGO, 'All and Sundry.'

An Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) corner on Agriculture, Health, etc. has also been set up with the support of the District Agriculture Office and Office of the Joint Director of Health Services, said Singha.

Singha further added that they have appealed to people for donating books, and the IAS Officers’ Wives Association has already contacted them in this regard. Additionally, they have written to the Assam students’ union of Delhi University, requesting them to donate books. Used books in good condition will also be accepted.

Namita Jallan, state president of Akhil Bharatiya Marwari Mahila Sammelan, said that the library's timing will be according to the opening and closing time of the park. She also said that the Golaghat Municipal Board has provided the space and the physical infrastructure required for setting up the library. "We have creatively developed the space, using posters and other embellishments," Jallan added.

The park library initiative is expected to promote reading habits among people and encourage them to spend more time outdoors. The initiative is gaining popularity among the locals and is expected to attract more visitors in the future.