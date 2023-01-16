A vehicle carrying pilgrims from Parsuram Kunda met with an accident on January 16 morning.



At least 14 persons were critically injured while 3 others were killed when a vehicle carrying pilgrims collided with a truck on a stretch of National Highway-37 in Assam's Morigaon district on Monday, police said.



The vehicle carrying the pilgrims collided head on with a truck at Dharamtul area, police said.

Sources said the injured have been admitted to Morigaon Civil Hospital and their condition is stated to be critical, a police officer said.



One of the deceased has been identified as Bhupal Adhikary, while the identity of the others is yet to be ascertained. A total of 17 pilgrims were returning to Guwahati from Parsuram Kunda in Arunachal Pradesh, after taking a holy dip in the Lohit river on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti' on Sunday, he said.



The injured devotees who were admitted at the hospital have been identified as Krishna Maya, Bhagirathi, Devi Maya, Bhadrita Devi, Nirmala Adhikari, Indra Prasad, Gobin Acharya, Nikita Upadhya and Namita Upadhya.



Meanwhile, one devotee succumbed to injuries after admitting at the hospital and another died on his way to Guwahati for advance treatment. The deceased have been identified as Gopal Adhikari and Suman Sharma.



The devotees were residents of Noonmati.



The accident occurred due to low visibility due heavy fog in morning hours. Several accidents in the past few days took place due to heavy foggy conditions in Assam.

Recently, A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker had died on January 1 after his vehicle was hit by a dumper carrying sand in Cachar’s Udharbond area.



As per reports, a speeding dumper carrying sand had rammed into the vehicle driven by BJP worker identified as Sohail Ahmed.



Sohail had died on the way to Silchar Medical College Hospital.

An agitated crowd had destroyed and later torched the dumper as the situation got heated up over the BJP worker's death. But was later brought under control by police who reached the spot after being informed by locals.



It needs mention here, at least three youths had lost their lives in a road accident in Assam's Silchar on December 31st night.

As per reports, the accident took place on Kalain road when they lost control of their bike and hit a tree.



Following the accident, the youths died on the spot and were identified as Akshay Kumar Biswas, Swapan Das, and Kishan Gurung.



It is worth mentioning that every year such cases of an accident are reported on New Year's eve. However, in the last two years, the incidents are decline following the strict restrictions imposed by police.

Besides Assam, such cases of an accident on New Year's eve were also reported from other states where people lost their lives.