IPS officer Partha Sarathi Mahanta has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Police for Guwahati, the capital city of Assam.

The announcement came as part of a significant reshuffle in the state police department.



Partha Sarathi Mahanta will replace Diganta Barah.

Partha Sarathi Mahanta, a 1999 batch IPS officer, is known for his extensive experience and effective leadership in law enforcement.

Before his new role, he served as the Joint Commissioner of Police in Guwahati, handling critical responsibilities, including crime and intelligence.

Earlier this year, Partha Sarathi Mahanta, was promoted to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) rank from the previous rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG).