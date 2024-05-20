The 77th edition of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, which commenced on May 14, provided a global platform for a diverse array of films from across the world to be showcased. This year's festival included selections in the competition section, Un Certain Regard, and other categories. Notably, several Indian films were featured in the Marché du Film and Online Screening sections.

Among the Indian films screened in the Online Screening sections were "In Search of Sunshine" (Kuch Alagsa) by Eon Films, "Satyashodhak" by Nilesh Jalamkar, "Navras Katha Collage" by Praveen Hingonia, "Poyyamozhi" by Anna Sudhi, "Am I a Hero" by Khatib Mohamed, and "Lajja The Shame" by Mohan Das. These films were collectively presented as an anthology titled "In Search of Sunshine" to honor and recognize them, as traditionally, the Cannes festival does not screen short films.

"Lachit - The Warrior," written and directed by Parthasarathi Mahanta and produced by Mina Mahanta and Indrani Baruah, was also part of the Online Screening section and was showcased on May 18th to a global audience. The film is an audio-visual narrative that explores the life of Lachit Barphukan, a seventeenth-century military commander known for his exceptional skills in diplomacy, naval warfare, and his unwavering sense of patriotism.

The film recounts the historical events during the seventeenth century in Assam, where the Ahom kingdom faced a series of defeats against the Mughal forces in 1662, leading to the loss of significant territories. The Ahom king, determined to reclaim the lost land and honor, summoned Lachit Barphukan, who was renowned for his valor. Lachit was tasked with leading the army to victory against the Mughals.

"Lachit - The Warrior" chronologically portrays the series of military campaigns led by Lachit, beginning with the recapture of Guwahati from the Mughals in September-October 1667. The narrative includes the intermittent skirmishes that followed, the significant battle of Alaboi in 1669, and culminates in the decisive battle of Saraighat in 1671, where the Mughals were ultimately defeated. The film emphasizes Lachit's crucial role in shaping the geographical and historical landscape of the nation.

The screening of "Lachit - The Warrior" at Cannes 2024 has brought international recognition to this significant chapter of Assamese history, showcasing the heroism and strategic brilliance of Lachit Barphukan to a global audience.