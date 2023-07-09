A startling discovery was made in the Kokrajhar district of Assam on July 9, as a partially-torn flag belonging to the United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) was found affixed to a bamboo fence. The incident occurred at the border of Diajijiri and Bhutiapara villages. Locals suspect the involvement of unknown miscreants with malicious intentions.

According to local reports, the torn flag of the banned militant organization ULFA-I was spotted hanging on the bamboo fence adjacent to the Public Works Department (PWD) road that connects the two villages. Startled by the discovery, residents quickly alerted the authorities about the flag's presence.

Upon receiving the information, a team from the Assam Police arrived at the scene to investigate the matter and ensure public safety. The police carefully removed the partially torn ULFA-I flag from the bamboo fence.

While the origins of the torn flag remain unclear, locals believe that unknown miscreants with malicious intent may be responsible for its placement. Police are treating the incident as an act of provocation and have initiated an investigation to identify the culprits.

"It seems to be a handiwork of miscreants. We are investigating the matter," stated a police officer involved in the case.

In a bid to gather evidence, the Assam Police seized the partially torn ULFA-I flag after its removal from the bamboo fence. The flag will undergo further examination as part of the ongoing investigation, which aims to shed light on the motives behind this provocative act.