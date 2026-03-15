Assam parties claim readiness for April 9 polls as opposition seeks fair voting

Political parties in Assam on March 15 said they are prepared for the Assembly elections scheduled for April 9, though opposition leaders urged the Election Commission to ensure the process remains free and fair.

The elections will be held in a single phase, with counting of votes set for May 4.

Senior BJP spokesperson Rupam Goswami said the party’s preparations are complete and expressed confidence that voters have already made up their minds.

“As a party, the BJP is always ready to face any elections. Our preparations are complete. The candidate list will also be declared soon,” Goswami said.

He claimed the ruling alliance remains ahead of the opposition and is confident of forming the government for a third consecutive term in the state. According to him, the election schedule will also allow people to celebrate Bohag Bihu without political activity overlapping with the festival.

“The people know who to vote for. It is also good that the elections will be over before Bohag Bihu,” he added, describing the single-phase poll as a reflection of improved peace and administrative efficiency in the state.

Congress leaders also said the party is ready for the contest. State Congress media department chairman Bedabrata Bora said the party had anticipated an early April poll schedule.

“We already had an inkling that it will be a single-phase election in the first quarter of April. Our preparations were on in that line, and we are ready for it,” Bora said, adding that two lists of party candidates have already been released.

However, Bora stressed that the Election Commission must ensure a fair electoral process.

AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal echoed similar concerns, urging authorities to prevent any irregularities.

“Our party is ready for the elections. But the EC has to ensure that it is free and fair and that there is no ‘vote chori’,” Ajmal said, while calling on young voters to participate actively in the polls.

Ajmal said his party plans to contest between 25 and 30 seats.

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), however, criticised the decision to complete the election process within a short time frame. In a joint statement, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi and general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan alleged that the compressed schedule favours the ruling party.

They argued that the BJP, with “abundant financial resources and control over the government machinery”, can conduct extensive campaigning across the state, including helicopter travel.

“Opposition parties, however, do not enjoy such resources and will face serious difficulties in organising their campaigns within such a limited time frame,” the statement said.

The 126-member Assam Assembly currently has 64 BJP MLAs. Its allies include the AGP with nine members, UPPL with seven and BPF with three.

In the opposition camp, the Congress holds 26 seats, AIUDF has 15 and CPI(M) has one legislator, besides one Independent member.