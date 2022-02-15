MARGHERITA: The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP), Indian National Congress(INC),Asom Gana Parishad(AGP),Asom Jatiyo Parishad(AJP) and independent has declared their candidates name on Monday for the upcoming Margherita Municipal board Election which is schedule to be held on 6th March.

There are 10 wards at Margherita Municipal board with a voters of 23,990.

The list of BJP candidates are from Ward Number 1 Satyaranjan Borkakoty,Ward number 2 Rajlami devi gogoi,Ward number 3 for AGP candidate Anil Gogoi, ward number 4 Pranami Sonowal, ward number Bhim Karmakar,ward number 6 Anand kumar Sharma,ward number 7 pinky Dey,ward number 8 Moni Dutta, ward number 9 Ashish Paul and for ward number 10 Shamita Deb.

Indian National Congress(INC) and Asom Jatiya Parishad(AJP) shall jointly contest for the 10 wards of Margherita Municipal board with INC 6 wards and AJP 4 wards.

The list of INC candidates are Bichitra Baruah ward number 1, Queen Chetia Ward number 3,Jayanti Sharma ward number 4,Alfaz Ahmed ward number 5, Shyam Sunder Prasad ward number 6, Sarojini Naidu ward number 10, while AJP candidates shall contest from Ward number 2,7,8 and 9.

BJP youth leader of Margherita Toynath Chetry(Santosh) resigned from the primary membership of Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) and shall contest independently from Ward number 6 of Margherita Municipal board.

Bhaskar Sharma MLA of 124 Number Margherita Constituency is fully confident that BJP and its ally AGP shall won the 10 seats of Margherita Municipal board and it will be second consecutive term that BJP shall win the Margherita Municipal board election.